SECTIONS

Report reveals how Kenyans are spending Sh1,000

By David Njaaga | Jul 8th 2022

The report was conducted in collaboration with the Marketing Society of Kenya.

Majority of Kenyans prefer to spend Sh1000 on food as opposed to other items, a new report has shown.

According to a recent survey on top brands by OnePulse Solution, a research firm with a presence in 200 countries, 66 per cent of Kenyans said they would spend their Sh1,000 on food.

Another even (7) per cent averred they would buy clothes and shoes with the Sh1,000, in a study that sought their opinion on the brands they are buying and what influences their decisions.

The survey, dubbed Battle of the Brands-What’s in your Basket, highlighted Kenyans spending mode on foodstuffs, household, personal care, and baby care items.

Twenty-three (23) per cent of Kenyans said they would save or invest the money, while 19 per cent said they would spend the same amount on toiletries.

No respondent said they would spend the money on entertainment, alcohol, or gambling.

Twelve (12) per cent reported spending the money on personal care products, while ten per cent recorded spending it on data and airtime.

Only eight (8) per cent of Kenyans reported spending the amount on transportation and utilities.

The report involved respondents aged between 18-64, applying varied demographic filters for different consumer categories.

It further shows that 68 per cent of men used the money (Sh1000) as savings, compared to 66 per cent of women.

The survey also indicates that women have high regard for the use of toiletries at 22 per cent as compared to men, who rank at 15 per cent.

Seven per cent of men said they would use the money to buy alcohol.

The survey selected a national audience across all income segments with feedback collected through the OnePulse mobile app, conducted in collaboration with the Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK).

Related Topics

Battle of the Brands Kenyans Spending Cost of Living
.

Latest Stories

Akothee reveals plans to get a baby through artificial insemination
Akothee reveals plans to get a baby through artificial insemination
News
By Tamarah Patience
13 minutes ago
Premium Why Gladys Wanga wants women to sleep in bikers
SCANDALS
By James Omoro
23 minutes ago
Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies
World
By Reuters
54 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

Government declares Monday a public holiday
By Betty Njeru 2 hours ago
Government declares Monday a public holiday
The day Nelson Mandela walked into Saba Saba storm
By Amos Kareithi 4 hours ago
Premium The day Nelson Mandela walked into Saba Saba storm
Kenya's 44th tribe takes its space as gourd placed at the museum
By Jacinta Mutura 4 hours ago
Kenya's 44th tribe takes its space as gourd placed at the museum
Police probe how officer was shot dead out of his duty area
By Kamore Maina 4 hours ago
Premium Police probe how officer was shot dead out of his duty area

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel