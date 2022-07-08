SECTIONS

Government declares Monday a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha

National
 By Betty Njeru | Jul 8th 2022

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The government has declared Monday, July 11, a public holiday to mark Idd–ul –Adha.

“It is notified that in the exercise of the powers conferred by sections 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government declares Monday, July 11, 2022, a public holiday marking Idd–ul –Adha,” CS Fred Matiang’i said in a gazette notice dated July 8.

Eid al-Adha is the second and biggest of the two main holidays celebrated in the Islamic religion.

 In Kenya, celebrations to mark the holiday begin on Saturday, July 9, and end on the evening of Sunday, July 10.

According to Islamic traditions, the date may vary between countries, based on lunar sightings.

Eid al-Adha concludes the Pilgrimage to Mecca and usually lasts three days.

 

Idd-ul-Adha Public Holiday Fred Matiang'i
