IEBC does not answer to individuals-Wafula Chebukati

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it is an independent institution and cannot be swayed by anyone in their favour.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Thursday, July 7, clarified reports that the commission would not be allowed to conduct polls in the event they do not provide both the manual and electronic voter registers during the August 9 General Election.

“IEBC is an independent institution. We are not directed by any individual, authority, or institution. We are answerable only to the Constitution and the law of the land,” Chebukati said during a stakeholder meeting with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) on Thursday.

Although he did not directly mention names, the IEBC chair responded to remarks by Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Wednesday that there would be no election if the manual and electronic registers were absent.

“You may be unhappy with us but as long as we’re following the law, we are not worried. We do our work without fear or favour, in accordance with the law,” said Chebukati.

Odinga had yesterday claimed that a plot had been hatched where the printing of ballot papers had been infiltrated by some of his opponents.

"That is why we’re saying that there must be a manual register at every polling station, it is not negotiable. We’re telling the IEBC they must have a manual register along with the biometric identification of voters on that day; failure to which, there will be no election. Kama sio hivyo hakuna uchaguzi," he said.

The commission has this morning received the first batch of ballot papers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to Chebukati, about 22 million ballot papers have been printed for all six elective positions i.e president, governor, senator, MP, Woman Representative, and Member of County Assembly.