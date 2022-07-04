Another Nairobi Expressway crash at Mlolongo toll station

The matatu crashes into a Nairobi Expressway toll station this evening. [Twitter]

Several people are feared dead after a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) crashed into a toll station on the Nairobi Expressway this evening.

The Standard has learnt that the Matatu crashed into the Mlolongo toll station on Monday, July 4.

There were no casualties established at the time of publishing.

CCTV footage revealed the driver of the minibus lost control, ramming into a personal vehicle.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) in a statement, said the accident involved a PSV minibus, that crashed into a personal vehicle.

“Multiple injuries have been reported, and traffic police are attending to the scene,” the authority said.

Motorists have been advised to enter and exit the Expressway at the Syokimau Toll station, as a rescue operation continues. The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The accident is the second such to occur at the same exit in under two weeks.

One person died and scores were injured after a motorist crashed into the toll station at Mlolongo Exit on Saturday, June 26, workers at the Nairobi Expressway said. No casualties established yet in Nairobi Expressway accident. [Twitter]

According to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the motorist was speeding as he approached the exit.

“The motorist crashed into the Toll Plaza and ran over other vehicles being cleared to exit. Consequently, the vehicle knocked one toll booth and injured one toll attendant besides the other motorists,” KeNHA said.