The things William Ruto has promised Kenyans

By Patrick Vidija | 1h ago
Deputy President and Kenya Kwanza Presidential Candidate William Ruto during the launch of the manifesto at Kasarani Stadium. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President-elect William Ruto launched his five-point manifesto on June 30. Dubbed ‘The Plan’, Ruto said Kenya’s economic challenges require immediate attention and one of his priorities as President will be to revive the economy in a post-Covid era.

He said he will make a decisive break from the business-as-usual economic policies and carry out bold economic reforms in a coherent fashion, to accelerate job creation and leave no one behind in the empowerment process.

Below is a summary of Ruto’s key pledges

  • Investing at least Sh250 billion in five years effective 2023 to boost Agriculture and food security
  • Provideing Sh50b annually to provide MSMEs with reliable access to credit
  • Building e 250,000 new affordable houses every year through public-private partnership
  • Setting up a settlement fund to acquire land and resettle up to one million landless families
  • Mandatory national insurance (NHIF)
  • Establishment of new level 6 hospitals in six new sites and hiring an initial 20,000 health care workers
  • Constructing a 100,000-kilometer fiber optic connectivity network
  • Bridging current teacher shortage gap within two financial years
  • Doubling the amount of money allocated to the school feeding programme
  • Appointing all judges nominated by JSC for appointment to the Court of Appeal within seven days
  • Lower cadre officers (sergeant and below) to be given the option of serving in their home counties from age 50

Sector pledges

1. Agriculture & Food Security

  • An investment of at least Sh250 billion in five years effective 2023
  • Transforming two million poor farmers from food-deficit to surplus producers
  • Raising the productivity of key-value food chains and cutting basic food imports by 30 percent

2. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME)

  • Providing Sh50b annually to provide MSMEs with reliable access to credit
  • Provide one street trading premises for every 50 urban residents
  • Increase the daily income of informal traders by Sh200
  • Establishing MSME Business Development Centre in every ward

3. Housing and Settlement

  • New 250,000 affordable houses every year through public-private partnership
  • Grow the number of mortgages to one million
  • Settlement Fund to acquire land and resettle up to one million landless families

4. Health Care

  • Fully publicly financed primary healthcare

5. ICT & Creative Economy

  • Construct 100,000 kilometre fiber optic connectivity network
  • Roll out fibre to counties, villages, schools, over 24,000 businesses and homes
  • Establish Africa Regional Hub and promote the development of Software for export

6. Infrastructure

  • Complete all roads under construction
  • Construct 700km road along the Isiolo-Kula, Mawe-Modogashe-Samatar-Wajir-Kutulo-Elwak-Ramu corridor

7. Education

  • Pay for in-service teacher training
  • Bridge current teacher shortage gap within two financial years
  • Review the current exam-based system of academic progression and introduce alternative entry criteria
  • Merge HELB, TVET and University Funding Board under a National Skill & Funding Council
  • Set up a National Open University and implement 100 percent transition to higher education
  • Increase funding to research and development institutions from 0.8 per cent to 2 percent of GDP

8. Gender

  • Two-thirds gender rule in elective and appointive positions in public sector, within 12 months
  • 50 percent of cabinet positions for women.
  • Ensure 100 per cent enforcement of the spousal consent legal provisions in land transaction

9. Governance

  • Complete the transfer of all functions constitutionally earmarked as devolved functions to counties within six months
  • Strengthen the Office of the Attorney General
  • Audit judicial liabilities and shortcomings within the first three months
  • Strengthen police oversight and appoint an Ombudsman to focus on human rights violations of youth
  • Appoint all judges nominated by JSC for appointment to the Court of Appeal within seven days
  • Establish a Special Tribunal for Gross Human Rights Violations and Enforced Disappearances
  • Timely and predictable transfer of sharable revenue to counties

10. Security services

  • Contributory benevolent fund for families of fallen and terminal ill officers
  • Insurance cover for loss of life on duty
  • Review and improve pay for all officers in the security sector

