Joy as virus-hit nurse on oxygen support delivers

He is allowed to visit his wife at the isolation centre though on strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. "I went in with the doctors dressed in the personal protective equipment. I saw my baby in the incubator," he said. Doctors at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) led by the facility's CEO Dr Enock Ondari and Head of Clinical Services Dr Bina Ongaki had spent the better part of Friday pondering on the next move to save mother and baby. 24-hour monitoring Ondari said they had to consider several options for safe delivery.
"Covid-19 is new to all of us and we cannot predict the end result of such a case," he said and added: "Baby and mother are doing well, stable. We are constantly monitoring them." Bina said the fact that they were dealing with one of their own means Kenyans ought to strictly adhere to guidelines and protocols issued by the government and World Health Organisation. "There is no shortcut, we are all prone to this global pandemic. It is not easy to undergo labour pains under such conditions," she said. The hospital's management had to temporarily close down the facility's ICU to allow for fumigation. "Much can be talked about the case but this is an assurance that our frontline medics have sacrificed to ensure that any Kenyan who tests positive for Covid-19 is given the best medical care and support."
With the increase in coronavirus cases in Kenya, access to safe healthcare has been a challenge to both those seeking the services and healthcare providers. The Ministry of Health in the last week announced that 257 healthcare workers had tested positive, and two weeks ago, Kenya buried the first doctor to succumb to Covid-19. Close down Alfred Obengo, the chair of Kenya National Union of Nurses, called on county governments to show commitment in caring for health workers and preparedness to combat Covid-19. "Actions speak louder than words. Too many sweet words yet no meaningful preparedness and commitment. Health workers must be treated with dignity," Obengo said. Kenya's first case of coronavirus was reported in March.