Waiguru blames Kibicho for budget impasse, political hostility

';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Kirinyaga political hostility worsens as Waiguru blames Kibicho for her woes

By Jacinta Mutura | July 23rd 2020 at 08:15:06 GMT +0300

Political hostility in Kirinyaga County has gone a notch higher after governor Ann Waiguru (pictured above) accused Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho of meddling in the county affairs.

In three -page open letter, Waiguru alleged that Kibicho has been the primary catalyst in the destructive politics between her and the MCAs putting operations to a standstill.

"I learnt with consternation that the ill-informed impeachment was carried out with your tacit support."

SEE ALSO: Implement key BBI recommendations through Parliament

"It is on record that during the impeachment process, you went around with the MCAs pushing the impeachment leaving no doubt as to what your political desires were," said Waiguru.

The governor also accused Kibicho of holding secret meetings with the ward reps promising to give them roads and water projects funded by the national government for their wards.

"Accounts from various sources indicate that you gave your unqualified support to the impeachment, well knowing that the motion had no substance and no factual basis and would only lead to besmirching my character and poisoning the political environment in the County."

"Since the failure of the motion, I am now very disheartened to learn that you have continued to support a heavily funded and well-orchestrated scheme to destabilize the County, " she added.

Now Waiguru claims that the Kibicho's  hand in the political hostility and budget-making standoff in the county are as a result of "his interest to  take over the reins of Bridging Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Kirinyaga and in the central region."

SEE ALSO: High octane politics awakens the dormant Kirinyaga county

"I am not aware that there is a “regional leadership”. Any engagement in the process has been organic and the BBI movement needs no political jostling.  I would hope that we all support the President in achieving his legacy from the Handshake without the need for political squabbling," Waiguru added.

The governor appealed to the PS to focus on service delivery to the people of Kirinyaga.

However, Kibicho has continuously refuted the alleged claims of interfering with the county government matters.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
BBI Governor Anne Waiguru Karanja Kibicho Impeachment motion
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

MCAs now want county dissolved as stalemate with Waiguru persists
MCAs now want county dissolved as stalemate with Waiguru persists

LATEST STORIES

Waiguru blames Kibicho for budget impasse, political hostility
Waiguru blames Kibicho for budget impasse, political hostility

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Wanyama excites sleepy Ekisumo village with multimillion Sports Academy

Wanyama excites sleepy Ekisumo village with multimillion Sports Academy
Duped from the pulpit: Court orders bank to return title to faithful

Duped from the pulpit: Court orders bank to return title to faithful
Where the Covid-19 billions are

Where the Covid-19 billions are

The border village that Kenya forgot

The border village that Kenya forgot

Read More

Mudavadi accuses State of selective ban on political gatherings

Politics

Mudavadi accuses State of selective ban on political gatherings

Mudavadi accuses State of selective ban on political gatherings
Rebellion hits Wiper over Kalonzo pact with Uhuru

Politics

Rebellion hits Wiper over Kalonzo pact with Uhuru

Rebellion hits Wiper over Kalonzo pact with Uhuru
Senators fail to agree on revenue sharing formula

Politics

Senators fail to agree on revenue sharing formula

Senators fail to agree on revenue sharing formula
This way, that way put Mudavadi and Wetang'ula in a fix

Politics

This way, that way put Mudavadi and Wetang'ula in a fix

Mixed political signals put Mudavadi, Wetangula in a fix
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.