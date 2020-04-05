Kenya hits highest 24-hour record as cases rise by 796

';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Kenya hits highest 24-hour record as infections rise by 796

By Betty Njeru | July 23rd 2020 at 04:20:02 GMT +0300

Kenya has recorded 796 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest reported in a day.

The Ministry of Health says it has tested 6,754 samples in the last 24 hours, raising the total tested samples to 261,027.

Currently, the country has 15,601 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

SEE ALSO: Maasai culture diminishing as majority try to cope with Covid-19 rules

Despite the high numbers, another 378 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing to 7,135 total recoveries.

Briefing on the status of Covid-19 in the country on Thursday, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said that 199 of those were on home-based care and 179 were discharged from various facilities across the country.

Sadly, another three people have succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 263. These account for 1.7 per cent of case fatality in the country.

The CAS has noted with concern that sick persons are only seeking treatment when it’s too late. “When you feel unwell, visit a healthcare facility immediately. We have witnessed late reports of patients rushing to hospitals at the last minute and succumbing to the disease,” Dr Mercy said.

Of the new cases, three are foreigners and the rest Kenyans. 503 are male, while 293 are female.

SEE ALSO: South Africa 59% excess deaths imply hidden COVID-19 toll

Dr Mercy also noted that 89 per cent of the new cases are asymptomatic, re-emphasising that the “disease is well within our communities”.

Owing to the spike in infections and continued worry, the Health CAS assured that they are in control of the situation saying, “It takes a lot to be able to say we’ve reached the point of being overwhelmed and I do not envision a point at which we would ever be overwhelmed.”

Violent Cases

The Government has also expressed worry over the rise in violent incidences of all forms.

 Dr Mercy: “We have noted a 7 per cent increase in the number of all forms of violent cases compared to last year,” she said.

SEE ALSO: Ukraine to open stadiums for fans in 'test mode'

“Worse, close to 5,000 rape survivors have received medical treatment in health facilities during this period of the pandemic. Children below 18 years bear the greatest burden as they comprise 70 per cent of these survivors with 5 per cent of these survivors being male,” she added.

The CAS said that the Covid-19 measures in place do not justify any violence being meted out especially on women and children, noting that the two groups are the worst affected in this period.

Further, the Health Ministry says that victims of such cases can suffer mental, physical and psychological effects. The affected have been urged to use the State-provided toll lines to seek help and treatment.

You can call toll free line 1190 to report cases of violence or abuse.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi Covid-19
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Three test positive for Covid-19 at Naivasha GK prison
Three test positive for Covid-19 at Naivasha GK prison

LATEST STORIES

Kenya hits highest 24-hour record as cases rise by 796
Kenya hits highest 24-hour record as cases rise by 796

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Wanyama excites sleepy Ekisumo village with multimillion Sports Academy

Wanyama excites sleepy Ekisumo village with multimillion Sports Academy
Duped from the pulpit: Court orders bank to return title to faithful

Duped from the pulpit: Court orders bank to return title to faithful
Where the Covid-19 billions are

Where the Covid-19 billions are

The border village that Kenya forgot

The border village that Kenya forgot

Read More

Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million

Health & Science

Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million

Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million
UN to build Sh1b Covid-19 centre at city hospital

Health & Science

UN to build Sh1b Covid-19 centre at city hospital

UN to build Sh1b Covid-19 centre at city hospital
Goodies boost Nyeri hospital deliveries

Health & Science

Goodies boost Nyeri hospital deliveries

Goodies boost Nyeri hospital deliveries
Covid-19 pushes ministry budget beyond Sh83b

Health & Science

Covid-19 pushes ministry budget beyond Sh83b

Covid-19 pushes ministry budget beyond Sh83b
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.