';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Trump to send federal forces to more 'Democrat' cities

By Reuters | July 21st 2020 at 07:32:25 GMT +0300

President Donald Trump (pictured) on Monday said he would send law enforcement to more U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests in Oregon with unmarked cars and unidentified forces angered people across the country.

Trump, a Republican, cited New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and Oakland, California, as places to send federal agents, noting the cities’ mayors were “liberal Democrats.” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot frequently blasts Trump on Twitter.

“We’re sending law enforcement,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We can’t let this happen to the cities.”

SEE ALSO: Black Lives Matter skirts North Africa despite everyday racism

State and local leaders in Oregon, as well as members of Congress, have called for Trump to remove Department of Homeland Security secret police forces from Portland, Oregon, after videos showed unidentified federal personnel rounding up people and whisking them away in black minivans.

“Not only do I believe he is breaking the law, but he is also endangering the lives of Portlanders,” the city’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, tweeted, having previously called the federal presence “political theater” in an election year.

Trump, trailing in opinion polls behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, in June declared himself “president of law and order” and threatened to send the U.S. military into cities after sometimes violent protests and looting in the aftermath of African American George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.

Federal agents last week began cracking down on Portland protests against police brutality and systemic racism, using tear gas to defend federal buildings and taking some activists into custody without explanation.

 “They grab a lot of people and jail the leaders. These are anarchists,” Trump said of federal agents sent to the historically liberal city to quell often unruly protests.

SEE ALSO: A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with rambling rally

Despite a national outcry over the tactics, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials on Monday said they would not back down and would not apologize.

The state of Oregon and the American Civil Liberties Union have sued the Trump administration for unlawfully detaining Oregon residents, and some Republicans spoke out against its tactics on Monday.

 “There is no place for federal troops or unidentified federal agents rounding people up at will,” tweeted U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Homeland Security was making plans to deploy around 150 agents in the city this week where police defending a statue clashed with protesters on Friday.

The DHS did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

SEE ALSO: Schools exposed as guards stay away

Related Topics
President Donald Trump California Security Racism
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Twitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyber-attack this week
Twitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyber-attack this week

LATEST STORIES

Kenya records 12 Covid-19 deaths and 642 recoveries
Kenya records 12 Covid-19 deaths and 642 recoveries

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Where have the Covid-19 billions gone?

Where have the Covid-19 billions gone?
It’s a dark time for traders who targeted universities

It’s a dark time for traders who targeted universities
Village that lives with the dead cries for help

Village that lives with the dead cries for help
Kenya Power: How the lights dimmed on a monopoly

Kenya Power: How the lights dimmed on a monopoly

Read More

Navy veteran says he was beaten 'like a punching bag' in Portland

America

Navy veteran says he was beaten 'like a punching bag' in Portland

Navy veteran says he was beaten 'like a punching bag' in Portland
Pelosi says Trump will be 'fumigated out' if he refuses to leave after White House loss

America

Pelosi says Trump will be 'fumigated out' if he refuses to leave after White House loss

Pelosi says Trump will be 'fumigated out' if he refuses to leave after White House loss
Guman kills son of US judge in attack at her home

America

Guman kills son of US judge in attack at her home

Guman kills son of US judge in attack at her home
Iran executes man accused of spying for U.S., Israel

America

Iran executes man accused of spying for U.S., Israel

Iran executes man accused of spying for U.S., Israel
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.