Fear as Colombia militias begin executing residents for flouting Covid-19 regulations

SEE ALSO: US federal executions on brink of resuming after 17 yearsThree civilians were killed and a further four injured when they were attacked in a park in the southwestern state of Cauca, the group stated. And last month community leader Edison León Pérez, was killed in Putumayo after reportedly complaining about checkpoints being put in place by militias. Fighters from the National Liberation Army (ELN) distributed leaflets saying they would be “forced to kill people in order to preserve lives” because the population had not “respected the orders to prevent Covid-19". The group warned that only those who worked in food stories and pharmacies could work - saying everyone else had to stay “inside their houses.” Similar restrictions are in place in 11 of Colombia's 32 states - with violence used in at least five and threats of violence in a further four.
SEE ALSO: Burial of a kind for man with 10 wives, 200 grandchildrenAmericas director Jose Miguel Vivanco said: “Draconian ‘punishments’ imposed by armed groups to prevent the spread of Covid-19 mean that people in remote and impoverished communities across Colombia risk being attacked and even killed if they leave their homes. “In communities across Colombia, armed groups have violently enforced their own measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “This abusive social control reflects the government’s long-standing failure to establish a meaningful state presence in remote areas of the country, including to protect at-risk populations.” Groups involved in these crimes are said to include groups that emerged after guerrilla fighers the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) demobilised in 2016. Also enforcing strict rules are the Gaitanist Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), it is claimed.