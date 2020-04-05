';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Netanyahu's corruption trial resumes amid coronavirus protests

By Reuters | July 19th 2020 at 10:58:13 GMT +0300

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the first working cabinet meeting of the new government at the Chagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem May 24, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s graft trial resumed on Sunday after a two-month break amid mounting protests over his alleged corruption and handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Netanyahu, the first serving Israeli prime minister to go on trial, did not attend what a spokesman for the prosecution said would be a technical discussion.

His presence was not required at the session in Jerusalem District Court, where he appeared in May at the opening of the trial to deny charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu, 70, was indicted in November in cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favours for media tycoons in return for favourable coverage.

After clinching a coalition deal three months ago with centrist Benny Gantz, his main rival in three inconclusive elections since April 2019, Netanyahu took centre stage in ordering restrictions that flattened Israel’s first wave of coronavirus infections.

But after a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, high unemployment and reimposed coronavirus curbs in recent weeks, Israelis have taken to the streets in almost daily demonstrations against him, with public anger compounded by the corruption allegations.

On Saturday, police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators around Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence. In Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial hub, thousands gathered to demand better state aid to businesses hurt in the health crisis.

Bribery charges carry a sentence of up to 10 years in jail and/or a fine. Fraud and breach of trust carry a prison sentence of up to three years.

Related Topics
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Corruption case
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

MPs' latest 'chef' has his job cut out
MPs' latest 'chef' has his job cut out

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Gloomy year ahead under Covid-19 cloud

Gloomy year ahead under Covid-19 cloud
The man with nine lives

The man with nine lives
The fall of powerful mayor who now lives on handouts

The fall of powerful mayor who now lives on handouts
Ghosts of former Luhya MPs haunt their successors

Ghosts of former Luhya MPs haunt their successors

Read More

Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of Covid-19 crisis

Asia

Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of Covid-19 crisis

Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of Covid-19 crisis
Stranded on ships, 200,000 seafarers struggle in virus limbo

Asia

Stranded on ships, 200,000 seafarers struggle in virus limbo

Stranded on ships, 200,000 seafarers struggle in virus limbo
China school principal crafts new future for 'mountain girls'

Asia

China school principal crafts new future for 'mountain girls'

China school principal crafts new future for 'mountain girls'
Indonesia floods death toll rises to 21

Asia

Indonesia floods death toll rises to 21

Indonesia floods death toll rises to 21
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.