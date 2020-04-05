174 Kenyans stuck in Saudi Arabia repatriated

';
174 Kenyans stuck in Saudi Arabia due to Covid-19 restrictions repatriated

By Cyrus Ombati | July 16th 2020 at 11:05:24 GMT +0300

Some 174 Kenyans who have been stuck in Saudi Arabia since March this year over the Coronavirus pandemic were Wednesday repatriated to Kenya.

The Kenyan Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia working with Saudi Airlines repatriated the Kenyans who had been stuck in the foreign country since March.

The embassy said the Kenyans left the port city of Jeddah at 7:45am aboard one of the flights.

“The Embassy, in conjunction with Saudi Airlines, successfully repatriated 174 Kenyans from Kingdom this morning. The Flight, SV431, departed at 7.45 am from the port city of Jeddah,” the statement said.

SEE ALSO: Opening churches: Bishops fault cap on faithful

They landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

In April, a Kenyan died of Covid-19 in Saudi Arabia and according to Kenyan ambassador to Saudi Arabia Peter Ogego, the victim had an underlying medical condition prior to the pandemic.

Mr Ogego had earlier sent a message to Kenyans in the middle eastern country telling them to abide by the measures put in place by authorities to combat the new virus.

He asked those willing to be repatriated to have a Covid-19 free certificate and that the test must not have exceeded seven days from the time of arrival. Ogego has been calling those willing to be repatriated to register with the embassy since June 30.

Since April, the embassy temporarily suspended its normal operations and consular services until further notice.

SEE ALSO: NBA adds antibody testing to protocols

The envoy said this was in line with the country’s elaborate efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to reduce any risk of infection to staff and clients.

During the period, members of staff of the embassy have been working virtually and are on duty call.

Embassies in Kenya have been working with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and other government agencies to facilitate the travel of their citizens back home. Dozens of foreigners have since been repatriated from Kenya.

International flights resume operations on August 1.

Covid-19: Migori County Assembly closed after staff tests positive
174 Kenyans stuck in Saudi Arabia repatriated
Why civil society has no reason to reject the BBI

Church that survived three attacks strives to rise again

What's on the menu? Hotels serve up deals to woo visitors

Jobs data shows Kibaki was corporate and Uhuru is a hustler's president

Sh155m set aside by UK for teachers in refugee hosting communities

After years of violence, a Kenyan village enjoys precious peace

Governor Kinyanjui roots for pacts to protect Nakuru from floods

Third Basis formula to be passed tomorrow despite resistance

