Raila returns to Kenya quietly after three-week medical stay in Dubai

He was picked up from the Presidential Pavilion and driven to his residence. "The PM did not want his return to cause drama hence the timing and low-key events at the airport. He is fine and resting at home," said an insider. A flight-tracking system of the private jet that has a capacity of 19 passengers showed it left the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai at 5 pm and landed at JKIA at about 9.30 pm and docked at the Presidential Pavilion. Even though it was scheduled for a trip to Lusaka, Zambia it did not leave Nairobi immediately. The plane had on Thursday taken ODM deputy party leader and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and minority whip Junet Mohamed to Dubai. It was en-route Dubai from Zambia when it made a stop at JKIA and picked the two together with Mombasa County Assembly Speaker Ibrahim Khatri. There were reports the three were connected by a friend to the flight to Dubai but it is not clear who footed the bill.
The three together with Odinga's handlers flew back in the same jet on Sunday, officials said. The operators of the jet are based in the United Arab Emirates and operate a modern, state of the art medium and long-range fleet aircraft. While in Dubai, his wife Ida said the decision to airlift the ODM leader was to give him enough time to recover without interruption from family and guests. He had flown from Wilson Airport in a low key event. "Had he been here, many people would be flocking the home to see him. Each visitor always wants at least to talk to him thus eating away into his recovery time," she stated. She said Odinga was attended at a Dubai-based International Hospital run by Germans and had been successfully treated of a mild nerve disorder affecting one leg. The doctors at the hospital had recommended some time for him to recover.