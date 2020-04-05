';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Hamburg sex workers demand Germany's brothels reopen

By Reuters | July 12th 2020 at 03:27:06 GMT +0300

Prostitutes demonstrated in Hamburg’s red-light district late on Saturday evening demanding that Germany’s brothels be allowed to reopen after months of closure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

With shops, restaurants and bars all open again in Germany, where prostitution is legal, sex workers say they are being singled out and deprived of their livelihoods despite not posing a greater health risk.

“The oldest profession needs your help,” read a notice held up by one woman in a brothel window in the Herbertstrasse, which was flooded with red light after being dark since March.

Some protesters wore theatrical masks while one played folk songs on a violin in the street just around the corner from the Reeperbahn, famous for its nightlife.

Advertisement

The Association of Sex Workers, which organised the protest, says the continued closure of licensed premises is forcing some prostitutes onto the streets, which is illegal and a far more dangerous and unhygienic way of working.

It said brothels could easily incorporate pandemic safety measures adopted by other industries, including face masks, ventilating premises and recording visitors’ contact details.

“Prostitution does not carry a greater risk of infection than other close-to-body services, like massages, cosmetics or even dancing or contact sports,” the association said in a statement. “Hygiene is part of the business in prostitution.”

Related Topics
Prostitutes Germany’s brothels Hamburg Sex workers
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

379 new coronavirus cases reported in Kenya
379 new coronavirus cases reported in Kenya

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

No Money, No Testing

No Money, No Testing
A litmus test, available options and our role out of the raging quagmire

A litmus test, available options and our role out of the raging quagmire
Kenya stares at return to lockdown

Kenya stares at return to lockdown
How 40-year-old border row was settled in days

How 40-year-old border row was settled in days

Read More

Pope 'very pained' by decision to turn Hagia Sophia museum into mosque

Europe

Pope 'very pained' by decision to turn Hagia Sophia museum into mosque

Pope 'very pained' by decision to turn Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into mosque
Poland votes in tight presidential election

Europe

Poland votes in tight presidential election

Poland votes in tight presidential election
Poles vote in presidential election that highlights country's deep divisions

Europe

Poles vote in presidential election that highlights country's deep divisions

Poles vote in presidential election that highlights country's deep divisions
France to restore Notre-Dame Cathedral as it was before inferno

Europe

France to restore Notre-Dame Cathedral as it was before inferno

France to restore Notre-Dame Cathedral as it was before inferno
Feedback