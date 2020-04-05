Boy, 8, falls to death from balcony in Nairobi

A family in Nairobi’s Luckysummer Estate is mourning after their eight-year-old boy fell from the third floor of their residence and died. Master Andy Rawlins Waudo was playing on the balcony of their house when he fell down injuring himself. The incident happened on Saturday evening. Police said he was rushed to Kemrif Hospital within Luckysummer Estate where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was moved to Kenyatta University Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem. Police visited the scene after the incident as part of the probe. They declared it an accident but added an inquest had been opened to make a conclusion on the same. Such incidents are likely to happen given children’s stay at home over Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man was buried alive when a wall that he and his friends were constructing collapsed in Kwangware area, Nairobi. Police said Charles Msiza was among five workers at the site working on a perimeter wall of a private school when the incident happened on Saturday afternoon. Another worker was injured in the incident and was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries. Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo said they had launched investigations into the incident with an aim of taking action for omission or commission. “We will talk to all concerned parties and know the way forward. Experts from police and National Construction Authority are handling it,” he said. The body was moved to the mortuary. And a 23-year-old woman was shot and seriously wounded in robbery incident in Buruburu area, Nairobi. The woman is admitted in hospital after she was hit in the abdomen as the gang struggled to grab unknown amount of money from her. The woman runs an Mpesa shop in the estate and had closed the day’s business when she was confronted by two gunmen and shot in the stomach. Police and witnesses said the gang grabbed the bag and escaped on foot. Police suspect the gang had been hanging around there waiting to strike on the woman. A team of police visited the scene and recovered a spent cartridge as the hunt on the gang goes on. Police say cases of robbery with violence have been fluctuating in the past months. There were 54 cases of robbery with violence cases in January as compared to 21 in February, 25 in March, 20 in April and 20 in May. Most of the incidents are believed to have happened at night despite the dusk to dawn curfew that is currently in force to tame the spread of the coronavirus.