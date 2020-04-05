';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Covid-19: Kenya’s cases rise to 9,726 after 278 more test positive

By Mireri Junior | July 11th 2020 at 01:07:33 GMT +0300

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 9,726 after 278 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Mercy Mwangangi (pictured) made the announcement on Saturday when she led the ministry officials' visit to Kwale County.

This brings to 207,987 samples tested by the ministry so far since March when the first case was reported in the country.

SEE ALSO: Kenyans must not lower their guard, virus is still spreading

In the previous day, 473 cases of the virus were reported.

Mwangangi urged Kenyans to take serious measures put in place to curb the virus spread saying the number of infections will continue to increase, especially with the lifting of the movement ban.

The CAS also reported that 99 more patients had been discharged, raising the total to 2,832.

The number of fatalities also increased, following the deaths of three other patients, raising the total to 184.

The new patients were found following the testing of 1,403 samples, which raised the total of samples tested in the country with Nairobi leading with 5,350 cases with Mombasa recording 1,722.

SEE ALSO: KMPDU calls for more support after medic succumbs to Covid-19

The youngest was a year old and the eldest 86.

The CAS commended those Kenyans that have continuously complied with containment measures

On Kwale county, the CAS said the total caseload stands at 139 cases from 1,598 samples all of which have recovered except nine who are doing well on home-based care.

She hailed Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya for efforts put by Mvurya’s administration to combat the disease

Kwale has 424 bed capacity with 10 ICU beds and 13 ventilators

SEE ALSO: Covid-19: New high as CS Kagwe mourns medic

According to Mwangangi, Kwale has trained 1,019 health workers and recruited an additional 160 health workers to combat the disease.

The CAS the ministry's tour is to assess the preparedness of county governments in dealing with the virus and what the counties need in the mission.

Since March 13, 2020, when the first case was confirmed in Kenya, the country has reported more than 6,500 confirmed cases and over 149 deaths.

Related Topics
Covid-19 in Kenya Ministry of Health Coronavirus testing in Kenya Mutahi Kagwe
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

473 new Covid-19 cases push national tally to over 9,000
473 new Covid-19 cases push national tally to over 9,000

LATEST STORIES

Battle of wits and tactics as Uhuru and Ruto eye 2022
Battle of wits and tactics as Uhuru and Ruto eye 2022

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

No Money, No Testing

No Money, No Testing
A litmus test, available options and our role out of the raging quagmire

A litmus test, available options and our role out of the raging quagmire
Kenya stares at return to lockdown

Kenya stares at return to lockdown
How 40-year-old border row was settled in days

How 40-year-old border row was settled in days

Read More

How to manage mental health while in isolation

Health & Science

How to manage mental health while in isolation

How to manage mental health while in isolation
Health worker admitted as cases shoot to 9,726

Health & Science

Health worker admitted as cases shoot to 9,726

Second medical worker gravely ill with Covid-19 as infections shoot to 9,726
We are scared, doctors now say

Health & Science

We are scared, doctors now say

We are scared for our lives, doctors say
New push to fight teenage pregnancies

Health & Science

New push to fight teenage pregnancies

Youth in drive to end rise in teenage mothers

Feedback