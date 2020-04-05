Covid-19: Kenya’s cases rise to 9,726 after 278 more test positive

SEE ALSO: Kenyans must not lower their guard, virus is still spreadingIn the previous day, 473 cases of the virus were reported. Mwangangi urged Kenyans to take serious measures put in place to curb the virus spread saying the number of infections will continue to increase, especially with the lifting of the movement ban. The CAS also reported that 99 more patients had been discharged, raising the total to 2,832. The number of fatalities also increased, following the deaths of three other patients, raising the total to 184. The new patients were found following the testing of 1,403 samples, which raised the total of samples tested in the country with Nairobi leading with 5,350 cases with Mombasa recording 1,722.
The youngest was a year old and the eldest 86. The CAS commended those Kenyans that have continuously complied with containment measures On Kwale county, the CAS said the total caseload stands at 139 cases from 1,598 samples all of which have recovered except nine who are doing well on home-based care. She hailed Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya for efforts put by Mvurya's administration to combat the disease Kwale has 424 bed capacity with 10 ICU beds and 13 ventilators