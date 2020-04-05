Jubilee puts Kihika, Ngunjiri on notice

SEE ALSO: Political threshold a must to impeach a governorIn their most recent attacks, Ms Kihika and Mr Ngunjiri took a swipe at President Uhuru Kenyatta over police killings and changes in leadership roles in parliament while attending a funeral in Nandi County. Ngunjiri also took issue with the March 2018 handshake between the two leaders. Manyara warned that the party will no longer take their indiscipline lightly saying that they will soon face disciplinary action if they don't reform. "Any further indiscipline and disrespect to the President shall not go unpunished. As party official we shall ensure our regulations are followed to the latter," said Manyara. Last month, Jubilee Party members in Nakuru called on the regional party leadership to discipline the Mr Ngunjiri for his continued onslaught against their leader.
Manyara said Ngunjiri's position was not shared with the supporters and that time was ripe for his punishment. "Mr Ngunjiri has in the past two years been criticising the president over the development and management of the party. We have been watching him abuse the president. But now enough is enough. He must leave Jubilee or be forced out to seek a fresh mandate from the people," Manyara said. The former Nakuru Town MP said the party branch had written to the Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju to start a disciplinary process against the MP. "The MP must apologise to the President while the Jubilee party organs must crack the whip," he said. Ngunjiri, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto has given President Kenyatta a headache in the past two years.
The firebrand politician has been exchanging political blows in the public with the president. Additional reporting by Steve Mkawale