Brazil's Covid-underating President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive

By Reuters | July 7th 2020 at 06:48:20 GMT +0300

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive Covid-19, adding in a television interview that he was in good health despite running a fever.

The right-wing populist, who has played down the severity of the virus which he has called a "little flu," took the test on Monday after developing symptoms.

In the interview broadcast on state-run TV Brasil, Bolsonaro (pictured) said he began feeling ill on Sunday and has been taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug with unproven effectiveness against Covid-19.

SEE ALSO: New study warns virus may fatally harm the brain

Brazil has the world's second-largest outbreak behind the United States. Latin America's largest country has more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and 65,000 Covid-19 deaths.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly defied local guidelines to wear a mask in public, even after a judge ordered him to do so in late June. Bolsonaro has also railed against social distancing rules supported by the World Health Organisation.

Over the weekend, Bolsonaro attended several events and was in close contact with US Ambassador Todd Chapman during July 4 celebrations. Pictures showed neither wearing a mask.

The US embassy in Brasilia said via Twitter on Monday that the ambassador had lunch on July 4 with Bolsonaro, five ministers and the president's son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro. The ambassador had no symptoms, but would undergo testing and is "taking precautions," the embassy said.

