Gideon Moi delivers goodwill message to new Malawi President- Photos

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and newly-elected President, Lazarus Chakwera.

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi on Monday led a delegation to Malawi to deliver a congratulatory message to the newly-elected President, Lazarus Chakwera. Chakwera was sworn in last week after defeating incumbent, Peter Mutharika, in a closely contested repeat-election. He is a member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which formed an alliance with nine other parties to floor Peter Mutharika. The Kanu chairman applauded the Malawi youth for being peaceful during the campaign period and even afterward.

“We thank the entire citizenry for upholding the rule of law. Africa is very proud of you.”He urged Malawians to join hands with their leaders to re-embark on building your nation and create a flourishing economy even in the wake of Covid-19. “May you stand together, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives to you to see the right. May you strive on to finish the work you are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for the widows, the orphans, the elderly, and all needy persons in your country,” he said. “Mr President, on behalf of my family for having stood with us when we lost our Father, Mzee Moi in February this year. You came to Kenya and attended the funeral at our Kabarak home. We shall forever remember that very humbling gesture of goodwill at our lowest point,” he added.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau had said Gideon, as a senior senator would represent the President Uhuru Kenyatta in the celebrations in Malawi and would be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba and two people known to the president-elect. “Malawi has been our good partner and it is important to ensure that the cordial relationship is maintained. It is common practice that senators are sent by the presidents to deliver their messages where necessary,” said Amb Kamau. Chakwera garnered 58.57 per cent of the votes against incumbent Mutharika’s 39 per cent in a repeat poll.