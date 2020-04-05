';
Anguish for politicians in another 30-day ban on crowds

By Jacob Ngetich | July 7th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Politicians will have to wait for another 30 days before they can hold rallies after President Uhuru Kenyatta extended restrictions on gatherings in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A ban on gatherings was first announced in March, followed by a lockdown of some counties and a curfew as infections increased.

The country has, to date, registered 8,067 cases of Covid-19.

Uhuru, as he announced a phased reopening of the country yesterday, removed the directive on the cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Mandera.

He also announced conditional opening of places of worship as well as planned resumption of local and international flights.

But even with the ban on gatherings, some politicians have been going around the country and holding meetings in disregard of the virus restrictions.

President Kenyatta, himself, has on two occasions hosted two separate meetings with over a hundred MPs. One of the meeting was at State House and another at the Kenyatta International conference Centre.

Deputy President William Ruto has also been hosting delegations at his Karen residence. Over the weekend, Dr Ruto hosted bishops from Rift Valley and later attended a number of meetings, including a funeral at Chepkatet village in Nandi.

On Saturday, Lugari MP Ayub Savula was arrested, then released by police for abusing public health measures.

Prior to his arrest, Savula had joined Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula in a series of meetings in Trans Nzoia, Bungoma and Busia.

