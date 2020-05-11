Our removal is illegal, null and void, says Senator Kihika
"The purported Coalition Agreement was not sanctioned by the relevant party organ that is the National Executive Committee as required under article 32.2 of the Constitution of the party," she states. She, therefore, wants the decision to remove them to be reversed on grounds that it failed to meet the legal bar. She says: "We, therefore, hold that the leadership of the Majority Party in the Senate remains as it has been until the requirements of the Constitution of Kenya, Standing Orders and Jubilee Party Constitution are all adhered to. All communication on the removal of leaders as provided by Standing Order 19 can only be written by Majority Leader and Majority Whip." The letter has been copied to the Clerk of the Senate and 22 Senators. Earlier in the day, State Spokesperson Kanze-Dena Mararo released a statement on the meeting which effected the changes on Senate leadership. It said: "His Excellency the President today at State House, Nairobi chaired a Jubilee Coalition Parliamentary Group meeting that brought together Senators from Jubilee Party and the Kenya African National Union (KANU)." It further read: "During the meeting, attended by 20 Senators, the Parliamentary Group meeting resolved to strengthen the Coalition's Senate Leadership and elected the following new leaders: Majority Leader - Samuel Poghisio, (West Pokot County), Majority Chief Whip - Irungu Kang'ata, (Murang'a County), Deputy Majority Leader - Fatuma Dullo Adan, (Isiolo County) and Deputy Majority Chief Whip - Farhiya Ali Haji, (Nominated Senator, Nairobi County)."
