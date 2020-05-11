Nigeria’s Lagos faces another lockdown over distancing rule
SEE ALSO: British youngest nurse succumbs to COVID-19“We’ll be forced to take the painful decision of bringing the state under lockdown if it remains clear that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules.” Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has confirmed 3,912 infections and 117 deaths from the virus. Lagos, a city of 20 million people, has been the main hotspot. The daily increase in recorded cases has doubled in the past few days.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos state would change its “isolation strategy” and that district healthcare facilities would handle “mild-to-moderate” cases. Half of Nigeria’s 200 million population live in dire poverty, making it a major challenge to impose lockdowns cutting them off from daily earnings.
SEE ALSO: Nigeria to begin 'phased and gradual' easing of lockdowns in Lagos, AbujaMeasures introduced in place of the total lockdown include a night-time curfew and the mandatory wearing of masks in public.
