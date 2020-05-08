Coronavirus could kill up to 190,000 in Africa in first year if not contained -WHO
"COVID-19 could become a fixture in our lives for the next several years unless a proactive approach is taken by many governments in the region. We need to test, trace, isolate and treat," Moeti said in a separate statement. The organisation warned that small countries, as well as Algeria, South Africa and Cameroon, could be severely affected. Notably, the WHO Africa study covered only the 47 countries that belong to the WHO Africa region and not the entire continent. The body's regional definition excludes Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia and Morocco.
As of 1259 GMT, the 47 countries had 35,097 cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,231 deaths, according to a Reuters tally based on government statements and WHO data. Under the projected no-containment scenario, "there would be an estimated 3.6 million–5.5 million COVID-19 hospitalisations, of which 82,000–167,000 would be severe cases requiring oxygen, and 52,000–107,000 would be critical cases requiring breathing support," WHO Africa said.
Africa has less than one intensive care bed and one ventilator per 100,000 people, a Reuters survey found on Thursday. Human resources are also a challenge. "We are very concerned that almost 1,000 African health workers have been infected with COVID-19. We know that most African countries already have a severe shortage of healthcare workers," Moeti told reporters.
