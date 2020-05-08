The great potato giveaway: U.S. farmers hand out spuds to avoid food waste
SEE ALSO: City Hall officers defy Sonko’s sacking noticeInstead, the organization is handing out the surplus for free in brown sacks, 100,000 pounds at a time. “Everyone in Washington would have to eat about 500 pounds of potatoes from now until the 4th of July to clear out that pipeline,” said Brandy Tucker, the commission’s director of marketing. Around 90% of Washington potatoes are processed for food service, nearly half for international markets. Potato producers in Europe have also faced enormous surpluses.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The commission is planning more than a dozen donation events by the end of May. But even giving away potatoes comes with the cost of washing, bagging and shipping. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is attempting to chip away at the mountain of produce unable to get to consumers. This week it said it would buy an additional $470 million in food, including $50 million in potatoes to give to food banks.
SEE ALSO: Coronavirus cases surge across US as Americans face looming outbreakFarmers such as Adam Weber, a third generation grower at Weber Farms in Quincy, Washington, say it is better to give away potatoes than dump them. “If the price is well below what it costs to grow them, do you just sit on them for a while and hope things turn around? Or just go from $200 dollars down to $30 (per ton). That’s how drastic the price has changed,” he said. Weber said he will plant 1,000 fewer acres on his 6,500 acre farm this year because of lower demand from processing companies. Some canceled entire contracts, according to Tucker from the potato commission. “They (potato growers) are going to be holding the bag,” said Weber.
