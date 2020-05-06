194 people have died in Kenya due to floods
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i stressed on the need of moving saying that the government is moving people away from danger using public resources. Matiang'i: "We do not have an option. We are moving people by force even if it means putting them in lorries ourselves." In the coming days, people living in Garissa, Tana River, and the coastal region are likely to be the most affected as the Meteorological department projects more rains. Dams Water levels in some dams across the country have risen to unprecedented levels. According to Energy CS Charles Keter, water levels at Masinga dam, Kenya's largest hydropower dam have risen to 57.86 meters above sea level, the highest since the dam was built. This poses a high risk to people living in surrounding areas, and the CS has appealed to those living downstream to relocate as soon as possible, as things are worsening. The same goes for people living upstream along Turkwell dam, before the rising waters cause more destruction. Government ministries will continue providing food and water aid to the displaced families, including cash transfers. An update by the Kenya Meteorological Department (Met) on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall is expected in parts of West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Keiyo-Marakwet, Bungoma, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Vihiga, Kisumu, Kericho, Nyamira, Kisii, Narok, and Samburu for the next week.
