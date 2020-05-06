Ousted US whistleblower says Trump health official played down coronavirus threat
Bright will testify before a U.S. House of Representatives panel on May 14, a spokeswoman for Bright said on Tuesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the U.S. Congress, called Bright's disclosures "very damaging." "But you know the thing is that this points to the larger issue: Where are the ethics in all of this?" she told MSNBC. "This is not a market opportunity for business, it is a moral imperative for public health in our country. The last thing we need is political interference into science." Bright said in a statement last month that he was demoted and reassigned to another position in part because he resisted efforts to push hydroxychloroquine and the related chloroquine as cures for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Bright said in the statement that the U.S. government has promoted the medicines as a "panacea" even though they "clearly lack scientific merit." Bright, an expert in vaccines and therapeutics, was appointed to the post in 2016 before Trump took office. HHS said last month that Bright had been moved to a public-private partnership under the National Institutes of Health. Trump repeatedly touted the malaria drugs as a treatment for coronavirus though few studies suggest a possible benefit. Bright's complaint seeks his reinstatement and requests a full investigation. In his complaint, Bright says his tensions with HHS leadership predated the coronavirus. Since 2017 he had been protesting "cronyism and award of contracts to companies with political connections to the administration," the complaint says. The Office of Special Counsel, an independent U.S. government agency, investigates and can prosecute abuses against federal employees.
