A security guard and father of six has been shot dead at work after reportedly refusing to let a man into a supermarket without a face mask. Calvin Munerlyn, who was affectionately known to his family by his childhood nickname 'Duper', was at work on Friday when the shooting took place. The 43-year-old was found by police responding to an emergency call, at the doorway of a Family Dollar store in Michigan, USA.

He was rushed to hospital, but died in hospital from a gunshot injury. The eldest of Mr Munerlyn's sons also works at the same Family Dollar store but was not present when his father was killed. Tina James, Mr Munerlyn's cousin, told WIRT news in Michigan: "This is senseless. Over a mask. Over a mask?

"This is not the way to do things right now. We need to come together." David Kaiser, Michigan State Police first liuetnant told the Detroit News that detectives are looking into multiple reports alleging that Mr Munerlyn was shot after confronting a customer who attempted to enter the store without a face mask in violation of a statewide policy put in place by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23, Larry Edward Teague, 44, and Sharmel Lashe Teague, 45, have been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, along with other charges, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. Sharmel and Larry Teague are married, and Bishop is Sharmel's son, according to the prosecutor's office. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton told CNN: "From all indications, Mr Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the Governor's Executive Order related to the covid-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers. He added that Mr Munerlyn got into a verbal altercation with Sharmel Teague after telling Teague's daughter she needed a mask, according to the prosecutor's office. Sharmel Teague's daughter left the store, but "Teague began yelling at Munerlyn who then told her to leave the store and instructed a cashier not to serve her," the prosecutor's office said.

Mr Leyton added that CCTV confirms the course of events. He added that footage shows that immediately after the altercation, the woman left in an SUV. But about 20 minutes later, the SUV returned, with two men identified as Bishop and Larry Teague, entered the store, according to the statement. One of them yelled at Mr Munerlyn about disrespecting his wife, Leyton said. The other man, later identified as Bishop, then allegedly shot the security guard, the statement said.

Bishop also faces charges of felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, the prosecutor's office said. Larry Teague also faces two felony firearm-related charges, one charge of a felon in possession of a firearm, one charge of carrying a concealed weapon, and one of violating the governor's executive order. Sharmel Teague also faces a felony firearm charge.

