Inmate dies of Covid-19 weeks after giving birth while on a ventilator
At least 30 federal inmates have died since March of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 1,313 eainmates have tested positive, according to the BOP. Circle Bear was transported from a jail in South Dakota on March 20 to Federal Medical Center Carswell in Fort Worth, Texas, and quarantined on arrival. She was taken to a hospital on March 28 amid concerns about her pregnancy, and released back to prison the same day. By March 31, she had developed a fever and a cough and returned to the hospital for treatment. She was placed on a ventilator, and gave birth to her son the next day by cesarean section. She tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4 and died on Tuesday.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.A BOP spokesman had no immediate comment on whether she qualified for home confinement or how many other inmates are pregnant. A Justice Department representative told Reuters earlier this month that the BOP had discretion to let inmates serve their terms at home and was reviewing more eligible inmates each day. More than 1,700 have been placed in home confinement to date.
