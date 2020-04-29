Biden, seeking support of women, wins Hillary Clinton's endorsement
SEE ALSO: Sanders needs Michigan win, but Biden looking strong with key voting blocsBiden, who has vowed to pick a woman as his running mate this year, introduced Clinton at the town hall as the person who should be now be president. Clinton told the former vice president: “I am thrilled to be part of your campaign to not only endorse you but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election.” Clinton’s defeat four years ago remains the source of anger and consternation among liberals, including some who wrestle with whether they chose the right candidate.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Women favored Clinton over Trump in 2016, exit polls showed, and are expected to play a critical role in swaying the most competitive swing states in the Nov. 3 election between Biden and Trump. On Tuesday, Biden and Clinton promoted the need to define abortion as essential healthcare during the coronavirus pandemic and to provide subsidies to victims of domestic violence forced to take time off from work.
SEE ALSO: ODM moves to end wrangles among ward repsThe former first lady’s signature issue during the presidency of her husband, Bill Clinton, was healthcare reform, and her early career included advocacy on family and children’s issues. Speaking on the webcast, she said women were disproportionately hurt by some of the consequences of the pandemic.
