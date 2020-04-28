11 new coronavirus cases bringing total to 374

Kenya’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 11 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of those who have tested positive in the country to 374. In the latest briefing by the Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman (), the total number of recoveries now stands at 124 after 10 more people were discharged. Of the 11 new cases, seven are from Nairobi and four from Mombasa.

In Nairobi, four of the cases were from in Kawangware, and others from Eastleigh, Manji and Kaloleni estates. The Health CAS said that contact tracing had been enhanced in the two counties as they have more cases. He also called on police officers to ensure movement in and out of these two counties is restricted to curb the spread of the virus that has infected over 3 million people and killed 212,337 globally.

“It is important to note the trend of positive cases have been restricted to Nairobi and Mombasa. This indicative of increased local transmission in these two counties. The rest of the counties are advised to continue observing the containment measures,” Dr. Aman said. The Ministry further clarified that pubs will remain closed and only restaurants and eateries had been granted the window to open only after meeting the requirements given.

589 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours and those who turned out positive were aged between three years and 70 years. The 374 Covid-19 cases in the country are spread out between Homa Bay (1), Kajiado (3), Kakamega (1), Kiambu (5), Kilifi (9), Kitui (2), Kwale (1), Mandera (8), Mombasa (97), Nairobi (241), Nakuru (2), Siaya (2) and Uasin Gishu (1). Meanwhile, the Interior CS Fred Matiangi said on Tuesday that Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps will be put on lockdown from tomorrow to contain the pandemic.

