New York reports lowest virus death toll in two weeks
But Cuomo, who has extended the state's stay-at-home rule to May 15, said the recent improvement should be viewed with some caution. No fewer than 2,000 people were hospitalized in the past day in connection with the virus, he told reporters in a daily briefing. "We're not at the plateau anymore," he said, "but we're still not in a good position."
Cuomo, who in recent days has engaged in a war of words with President Donald Trump, called Saturday for an end to division. "It's no time for politics," said Cuomo, who is a Democrat.
"How does this situation get worse and get worse quickly? If you politicize all that emotion. We cannot go there." "Let's just stay together," he added, "and let's work it through."
