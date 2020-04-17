12 more record positive results as coronavirus tests continue

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) has announced that 12 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

Speaking earlier on Friday when he received medical supplies from China, the CS said in the last hour 450 samples have been tested.

"We have already got 12 positive cases and we have not finished the day. What this tells you is that we need to really start the testing capacity."

On Thursday, the national tally stood at 234.

President Uhuru Kenyatta disclosed that an additional nine people tested positive of the virus then.

Eleven people have died from the virus so far and another 53 have turned negative.

The government has announced more measures to tame the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

President Uhuru ordered the Public Service and Health ministry to develop a welfare package for health workers ; the plan should include action by medical insurance companies to cover medical officers.

“The national government has also released an additional Sh5 billion to counties to cushion vulnerable Kenyans. Piloting of the fund will be done in Nairobi.”

To further protect vulnerable Kenyans, the president said needy households have already been identified in Nairobi and will receive the weekly covid-19 stipend. The piloting of the programme started last week in Nairobi.

Kagwe has re-emphasized the need for using face masks and sent a warning shot to some sectors of the economy not adhering to the guidelines especially the Boda boda sector.

Don’t celebrate yet

The CS said he is surprised by the section of Kenyans who are celebrating the numbers being reported, saying, “We are not out of danger. To those celebrating our figures, note that our 4.6 per cent death rate is within the global range of 6.3 per cent.”

He added: “At the time we are at now, some countries who are experiencing serious issues had not started testing as we have done. The projected figures depend on what we do and are based on worst-case scenarios.”

Kagwe: “The curfew has some advantages. Less movement means less contact and therefore fewer infections.”

The ministry has also put some counties on notice where the virus seems to be spreading faster.

As such, the CS said the government has dispatched health officials to Siaya County today, who are currently examining the status of isolation facilities in the county, sensitizing locals and delivering supplies for medical staff in the region.

He was also concerned with cases where Kenyans were uncooperative.

