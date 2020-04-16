AU boss Moussa Faki faults Trump for withdrawing WHO funds
SEE ALSO: 'Turning point' as number of male smokers drops: WHOAccording to President Trump, WHO “failed in its basic duty” in the response to the coronavirus outbreak. Donald Trump has also accused WHO for hiding details about what was happening in Wuhan, China the epicenter of the outbreak. But according to the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in response to the accusation he regretted the actions of the US government who are the largest funders to the organization.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“This is “not the time” to reduce resources for WHO operations, now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences.” Said Guterres. The United States of America has recorded 644,348 cases of COVID-19, 48,708 recovered cases and 28,554 deaths
SEE ALSO: Countries implementing about half of WHO recommendations
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.