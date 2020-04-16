AU boss Moussa Faki faults Trump for withdrawing WHO funds

Photo :Courtesy Africa Union Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat

African Union Commission boss Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned the decision by the US President Donald Trump to halt funds to the World Health Organization.In his reaction via his twitter account, the chairperson said that it is regrettable to halt funds to WHO are in the forefront in fighting coronavirus pandemic. “The US govt decision to suspend funding to @WHO is deeply regrettable. Today more than ever, the world depends on WHO’s leadership to steer the global #Covid-19 pandemic response. Our collective responsibility to ensure WHO can fully carry out its mandate has never been more urgent.” Said Moussa. On Tuesday 15 the US president Donald Trump instructed his administration to halt funding to the global organization.

According to President Trump, WHO “failed in its basic duty” in the response to the coronavirus outbreak. Donald Trump has also accused WHO for hiding details about what was happening in Wuhan, China the epicenter of the outbreak. But according to the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in response to the accusation he regretted the actions of the US government who are the largest funders to the organization.

“This is “not the time” to reduce resources for WHO operations, now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences.” Said Guterres. The United States of America has recorded 644,348 cases of COVID-19, 48,708 recovered cases and 28,554 deaths

