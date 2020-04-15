Thugs take advantage of curfew to break into shops and houses

A vandalised door at Kilulu Uniforms shop in Kitengela. Armed thugs broke into several shops last Wednesday night. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Joseph Sawe hurries to catch a matatu to his Kipkaren Estate, about three kilometres away on the outskirts of Eldoret town. BurglaryHowever, beating the dusk-to-dawn curfew that began on March 27 is the least of his worries. For Mr Sawe, and dozens of other residents, their biggest fear lies in break-ins and muggings that have become the norm in Eldoret town estates and its environs since the police began enforcing the 7pm to 5am curfew.

SEE ALSO: Powers Matiang'i and Kagwe can use to stop virus spread

“It appears security agencies have concentrated so much on enforcing the curfew and left criminals who are now marauding our estates, stealing and maiming with great abandon,” he says. Sawe says just a week ago, he lost 500 chicken worth more than Sh250,000 to thugs who gained access to the coop in his compound by breaking his steel gate. “Basically we are on our own as thieves break in at will, stealing any valuables from us and injuring those they come into contact with. The police are no longer responding to our distress calls,” he said.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

Sawe added that many of his neighbours have lost valuables to thieves who attack even early in the evening. “Armed with crude weapons, thieves in the past three weeks have broken into a dozen of houses targeting electronic items, money and other property. It seems they know that no police officer will respond to residents' distress calls,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Covid-19: Uhuru announces tax cuts to stimulate economy

The story is the same in Sogomo, Kimumu, Annex, Auction, Hawaii, Huruma, Miti Moja, Pioneer, Langas, Racecourse, Rock Centre, Kipkorgot, and even the leafy surbubs of Elgon View Estate.“An armed gang raided my home, injured my family members before taking my sheep valued at Sh70,000 and other household property,” says Dominic Biwott from Kimumu. He said the brazen attacks are happening despite the curfew banning movement from 7pm to 5am and wonders how the thieves transport the loot despite the police erecting numerous roadblocks in the region. Andrew Maiyo, a resident of Auction Estate, said they fear for their lives and called on the government to address the escalating insecurity.

SEE ALSO: Covid-19: List of people exempted from 10-hour curfew

Mark Okonji, a resident of Kokwas Estate, is still in shock after thugs swept his house clean last week. He says since they started organising themselves in groups to provide security, they have witnessed a reduction in crime. Nick Kiprotich, another resident, said vigilantes have helped a great deal in quelling the menace. However, Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Abdirazak Jaldesa said they had anticipated theft would increase with the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic but not reach alarming levels. “We shall redouble our efforts, especially in areas that have reported many cases of theft. I know police officers always conduct patrols and do not concentrate on roadblocks as alleged,” said the county commissioner.

SEE ALSO: President Uhuru declares nationwide curfew as Covid-19 cases hit 28

In Nakuru, residents have raised concern over spiralling insecurity. Just last week, thugs broke into a shop dealing with Liquefied Petroleum Gas in Molo’s Treasure Estate and made away with stock valued at over Sh300,000. Cecilia Njeri reported to her shop only to find a huge hole in the wall of the permanent building and her stock gone. “I opened the shop at around 9am. At first, I felt that I may have opened the wrong shop since it was empty. More than 80 gas cylinders, most of which had been refilled, were missing,” said Njeri. Molo Deputy County Commissioner David Wanyonyi said investigations into the robbery had been launched. “Police can’t be everywhere all times. This was an isolated incident which might have happened when the officers were on patrol in other locations. The police are investigating the robbery,” said Mr Wanyonyi. The proprietor of Lady Lily School in Kaptembwo Slums of Nakuru West also said thieves have broken into her institution twice in the last one week. Winfred Namayi said the first incident happened on Thursday night last week and the second on Monday this week. Both incidents were reported at Kaptembwo Police Station vide OB numbers 30/3/4/2020 and 42/7/4/2020. According to Ms Namayi, on the first night the thugs broke into the school and made away with assorted cereals, two water tanks and new curriculum textbooks she had recently procured.“I reported the robbery at Kaptembwo Police Station hoping to have the suspects apprehended. On Tuesday morning, I found out they had returned the previous night. They stole over 100 chairs and kitchen equipment. I have nothing left to show for a school,” said Namayi. Nakuru Town West Deputy County Commissioner Elmi Shaffi said patrols will be intensified in the area. In Rachuonyo South, the police have launched investigations into allegations of rogue officers reigning terror on residents in the name of implementing the curfew. A number of residents had reported that people claiming to be police officers and using a vehicle belonging to an investor in the area have been doing illegal patrols with the aim of extorting and harassing residents. The illegal patrols are said to be conducted within Kosele and Oyugis area from 6pm till dawn. The residents suspect that officers assigned to man a company’s construction sites could be taking advantage of the situation to misuse the firm's car in perpetrating the illegalities. Kennedy Onyango, one of the victims of the attack, said he encountered the vehicle on March 29, at Ogera village while going home just as the curfew hour was approaching. The boda boda operator said two men in civilian clothes approached him, inquiring why he was not in the house yet it was curfew time.He tried to escape but slid and fell into a nearby stream. By the time he managed to pull himself out of the water, his motorcycle was gone. He reported the incident at Ringa Police Station under OB number 08/30/3/2020. Another resident of Kasimba-Ondawa who sought anonymity said he was attacked in his compound by people using the same vehicle. “It was almost getting to 7pm, and I was in the house when I heard screams. Since I stay right next to the road, I came out of the house and peeped through the fence to check what was going on,” he said. Before he could get a clear glimpse of the incident, several people ran through his home still screaming as the men from the vehicle chased them. One of them noticed him and they attacked him with batons. In the first week of the curfew, robbers attacked Lolwe Estate and robbed several people of cash and household goods. A few days later, unknown people broke into the Kibos Police Post and stole three rifles and more than 100 bullets. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says two suspects have been arrested and all the rifles recovered. Kisumu County Commissioner Susan Waweru appealed to local leaders to help security officers combat the wave of insecurity after 7pm. Mary Muthoni, a trader at Kabati market in Kandara, Murang'a County, said she found her shop broken into last week and property worth Sh100,000 stolen. She said the gang also moved into her neighbouring cereals store and swept it clean during the raid. Kandara Police Commander Paul Wambugu asked business owners to boost security in their premises. He said only a few incidences have been reported at Kabati Police Station. In Kirinyaga County, a woman is said to have killed her husband and daughter. Neighbours said they could not answer distress calls because of the curfew. Kirinyaga West Police Commander Joseph Mwika said yesterday the suspect had been arrested. [Reports by Fred Kibor, Kennedy Gachuhi, Kevine Omollo, Kepher Otieno, Mactilda Mbenywe, Boniface Gikandi and Olivia Murithi]

Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.