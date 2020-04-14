Covid-19 Kenya's cases rise to 216 as eight more test positive
SEE ALSO: China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reportedOf the new cases, five are Kenyans while three are foreigners. Mwangangi (pictured) also announced that one Kenyan has fully recovered and been discharged after testing negative bringing the total number of recoveries to 41. The CAS urged Kenyans to be more vigilant saying almost all counties have positive cases.
