Covid-19 Kenya's cases rise to 216 as eight more test positive

Kenya's total coronavirus tally has risen to 216 after eight more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi has announced. Speaking during the daily update on Covid-19 at Afya House, Nairobi, Mwangangi said the eight new cases were from the 694 samples tested. She said of the new cases, six are from quarantine centre while two were picked by the ministry’s surveillance team.

Of the new cases, five are Kenyans while three are foreigners. Mwangangi (pictured) also announced that one Kenyan has fully recovered and been discharged after testing negative bringing the total number of recoveries to 41. The CAS urged Kenyans to be more vigilant saying almost all counties have positive cases.

More to follow...

