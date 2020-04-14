WHO declares yellow fever outbreak in South Sudan
SEE ALSO: United States hits South Sudanese officials with sanctions“Epidemic spread of yellow fever is a risk in South Sudan as the estimated overall population immunity is negligible with nearly zero per cent immunity in Kajo Keji,’’ WHO said. To respond to the outbreak, the Ministry of Health of South Sudan, with support from the WHO, planned to launch a reactive vaccination campaign in the affected region. It also proposed the implementation of preventive mass vaccination campaigns by 2022.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.South Sudan has experienced several yellow fever outbreaks in the past few years. The country’s worst yellow fever outbreak occurred in May 2003, when a total of 178 cases with 27 deaths were reported in the Imatong region.
SEE ALSO: South Sudan president, ex-rebel leader agree to form unity government
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.