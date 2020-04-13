Congo records second Ebola death in days - WHO

Burial workers carry the remains of Mussa Kathembo, an Islamic scholar who had prayed over those who were sick, in Beni, Congo in July 14, 2019. He died of Ebola. [File]

The Democratic Republic of Congo recorded a second Ebola death in days following more than seven weeks without a new case, the World Health Organisation said on Sunday.Congo had been due on Sunday to mark an end to the second-deadliest outbreak of the virus on record, until a case was confirmed on Friday in the city of Beni. The outbreak has killed over 2,200 people since August 2018 in an area where militia violence hobbled efforts to contain it. The latest victim was an 11-month-old girl, who was treated at the same health centre as the previous case, a 26-year-old electrician, said Boubacar Diallo, deputy incident manager for the WHO’s Ebola response. Officials say it is not yet clear how the electrician contracted Ebola. He had no known contacts with other Ebola patients and was not a survivor of the virus who could have relapsed, the government said on Friday. Flare-ups or one-off transmissions are common towards the end of Ebola outbreaks, and a new case does not necessarily mean that the virus will spread out of control again. Ebola causes fever, bleeding, vomiting and diarrhoea and spreads among humans through bodily fluids. During this outbreak it killed about two thirds of those it infected. The WHO has identified 215 people who came into contact with the electrician, including 53 health workers at three facilities the man visited before he died, Diallo said. All but one of the health workers had already been vaccinated, he said.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

Two new vaccines have helped contain the virus, though public mistrust and militia attacks prevented health workers from reaching some areas.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.