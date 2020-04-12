Kenya's Covid-19 tally rises to 197 as six more test positive

Kenya has recorded six more cases of the Coronavirus, bringing its total number of infections to 197, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced. In a statement to media houses on Sunday evening, Kagwe (pictured) said out of the six, five were from mandatory quarantine centres while one was picked by the ministry’s surveillance team. “In the last 24 hours, we have tested 766 samples and out of the number, six have tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Mbagathi Hospital isolation ward to be finalised tomorrow- Health CS

Of the new cases, four are from Nairobi with Mombasa and Siaya registering one case each. He said five of the new cases are Kenyans while one is a foreign national. The CS said two new cases had a recent travel history to middle East, one travelled from Mombasa while three have no recent travel history.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

Kagwe also announced that one individual recovered from the Coronavirus disease after testing negative following numerous tests bringing the number recoveries to 25. The CS also announced that one Kenyan has died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of the deaths in the country to eight.

SEE ALSO: Don't shake hands, Magoha directs schools in virus alert

“We regret to inform you that we have lost one patient in Siaya. This now brings the total number of Coronavirus deaths to eight,” he said, adding that contact tracing is ongoing. He said 2,160 contacts have been monitored out of which 1,660 have been discharged with 500 contacts being followed. Kenya has so far tested 7,449 since the first case was reported in the country.

Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.