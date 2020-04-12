Wet markets in China's Wuhan struggle to survive coronavirus blow
SEE ALSO: China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reported“Even the supermarket is full of people. Here people are more scattered. As long as we take precautionary measures, and we pay attention to disinfecting, it should be fine.” A common sight across Asia, wet markets traditionally sell fresh produce and live animals, such as fish, in the open air. They tend to be popular with shoppers who believe the items on sale are cheaper and fresher than in supermarkets. Stall owners in Wuhan said they were not optimistic after their business was badly hurt by the strict shutdowns in China, which ordered a temporary ban on trade and consumption of wildlife in January.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“There is no business and no one is coming,” said a worker chopping fish who only gave her surname, Zhang. “Everywhere is blocked and people cannot come in. Everyone is scared to go out and contract the virus.” Wuhan will spend 200 million yuan ($28 million) to upgrade its 425 farmers’ markets, in a campaign to improve hygiene, city officials said on Friday. Still, some worry they may not stay around long enough to see it.
SEE ALSO: China confirms virus spreading between humans“We don’t have any income and business,” said Jin. “If it goes on like this, it will be very difficult for us to survive.” Many stores remain shut and some curbs continue, even though a sharp drop in new local cases prompted lifting of the lockdown. China reported 99 new virus infections on Saturday, taking its tally to 82,052, with a death toll of 3,339. Globally, the virus has reached 214 countries.
