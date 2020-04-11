Why health workers are not resting easy on Covid-19

Clinical officers have threatened to withdraw their services if the government does not guarantee safety of health workers engaged in the fight against Covid-19.Speaking yesterday in Nairobi, the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers said according to a survey that it conducted, findings indicate health workers are not adequately protected. “We shall withdraw our services from the counties which will not provide PPEs,” said George Dibore, the Secretary-General of the union. The research which sampled 790 respondents in 46 counties found that 68 per cent of health workers had not been taught on how to use PPEs and that nearly three out of ten were yet to be provided with the protective gear at their workplaces.

“We demand that the government and all employers provide their healthcare workers with aprons, overalls, boots, respirators and face shields as part of their PPEs,” said Dibore. Their study also found out that 85 per cent of health facilities sampled were not giving patients with respiratory conditions face masks. At the same time, the medics demanded special risk allowances to help in dealing with the pandemic. Four in five health workers also said they do not have access to counselling services.

Earlier in the week, a group of health workers’ unions asked the government to address their safety concerns as they tackle coronavirus. A statement from 19 groups of healthcare workers argued that the government should adhere to the World Health Organisation guidelines on tackling Covid-19 as far as readiness and equipment are concerned. Further, they they called on the government to ensure that the care of other patients requiring medical services should not be compromised due to focus on the pandemic.

