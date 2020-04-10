Kenya protests to China over raids

Kenya is angry with China over the mistreatment of Kenyans living in various Chinese cities.Reports have emerged that Kenyan nationals are among other Africans living in China who have been racially discriminated over the Covid-19 pandemic. In a statement, the Foreign Affairs ministry said its attention has been drawn to information concerning the situation of some Kenyan nationals following a decision by China to test foreigners and Chinese nationals alike, to forestall imported and asymptomatic cases in Guangzhou and other areas of China. "Unfortunately, these measures have in some instances precipitated unfair responses against foreigners, particularly of African origin, from some members of the local community in Guangzhou, especially landlords. The ministry, through its Embassy in Beijing, is seized of this matter and has officially expressed concern and is working with the Chinese authorities to tackle the matter expeditiously," read the statement.

The ministry said it had received assurances from the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi that China was taking a serious view of the situation and that the local authorities in Guangzhou have been tasked to take immediate action to safeguard the rights of Africans. Yesterday, outraged Kenyans in Chinese cities demanded to be repatriated home after being subjected to 'racial discrimination' by Chinese nationals and security officers. Several Kenyans were among other Africans kicked out into the streets.

Some Kenyans in Guangzou said Chinese police rendered them homeless after forcibly evicting and taking away their passports and other documents

