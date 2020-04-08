South African minister disciplined for 'lockdown lunch'
"He says none of us should undermine our national effort to save lives in this very serious situation." In a video posted by the presidency on Twitter, Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised for her actions. "I would like to convey an apology to President Cyril Ramaphosa ... (and) society at large for breaching lockdown rules put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19," she said. "I regret the incident and am deeply sorry."
The country's largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, had called on Ramaphosa to fire Ndabeni-Abrahams and lay a criminal complaint against her over the "lockdown lunch". Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu will act as communications minister while Ndabeni-Abrahams is on leave.
Ndabeni-Abrahams has been leading government efforts to lower data prices and increase policy certainty in the telecoms sector, including via the licensing of high-demand spectrum. She is not the first government minister to break lockdown rules - New Zealand Health Minister David Clark drove his family to the beach in the early stages of the lockdown there. Scotland's chief medical officer stood down after breaching the lockdown by visiting her second home.
