Crowd in Ivory Coast destroys coronavirus test centre
SEE ALSO: China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reportedBut the building, which was still under construction, had never been intended as a treatment centre for virus patients -- only as a testing centre, said a health ministry official, who also asked not to be named. This was the first violent incident connected to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, which so far appears to have been relatively untouched by the virus, at least according to official figures. They put the number of cases at 261, with three deaths so far.
Nevertheless, the authorities are trying to increase their capacity to treat the outbreak. President Alassane Ouattara declared a state of emergency on March 23.
SEE ALSO: China confirms virus spreading between humansAbidjan has already been placed under quarantine, effectively cut off from the rest of the country, and a nationwide overnight curfew is in force. Schools, churches and non-essential shops have been closed and gatherings have been banned. On Saturday, senior health officials recommended that people wear masks in public places to try to slow the spread of the virus. So far however, the government has not ordered a full lockdown. Last Tuesday, the government announced a 2.6-billion-euro plan ($2.8 billion) to tackle the economic and social effects of the pandemic, which is forecast to halve the country's growth rate to 3.6 percent in 2020.
