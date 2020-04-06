'We'll meet again': Queen Elizabeth invokes WW2 spirit to defeat coronavirus
SEE ALSO: Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, leaves hospital“While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us.” The broadcast came hours after officials said the death toll in Britain from the virus had risen by 621 in the last 24 hours to 4,934 with high fatalities still expected in the next week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among those in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and the queen’s own son and heir Prince Charles, 71, has recovered after suffering mild symptoms of the virus.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Like many countries in Europe, Britain is in a state of virtual lockdown, with people told to stay at home unless it was essential to go out. Health minister Matt Hancock said even stricter riles might be imposed if the current rules to curb the spread of the virus were flouted. WORLD WAR TWO SPIRIT
SEE ALSO: Two signals from Queen that 'triggered' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to quitElizabeth thanked those who were staying at home, thereby helping to spare others from suffering the grief already felt by some families, but acknowledged self-isolation could be hard. She also paid tribute to health care staff for their selfless work and commended the “heart-warming” stories of people across the Commonwealth, of which she is head, and beyond for delivering food and medicines to those who needed them. Sunday’s address was an extremely rare as the queen usually only speaks to the nation in her annual televised Christmas Day message. In order to ensure any risk to the elderly monarch herself was mitigated, it was filmed in a big room to ensure a safe distance between her and the cameraman, who wore gloves and a mask and was the only other person present. Elizabeth said the situation reminded her of her first ever broadcast in 1940, when she and her late sister Margaret spoke from Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes to escape bombing raids by Nazi German aircraft.
SEE ALSO: Queen, Charles and William to work 'at pace' with Harry and Meghan to find 'solution'“Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do,” she said. In the future people could take pride in how they too had dealt with disruption to their lives, and that the wartime stoicism of the British was not something from the past, but part of the present and future. “Those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any,” she said. “That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country.” She concluded by invoking the words of the song “We’ll Meet Again” by Vera Lynn from World War Two which became a symbol of hope for Britons during the conflict. “We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return,” she said. “We will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”
SEE ALSO: Queen, Prince Harry, senior royals set for crisis meeting
Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.