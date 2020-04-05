Fifteen Kenyans and a Nigerian have tested positive for coronavirus.

The 16 now move the national tally of infections to 142, but there have been four deaths meaning there are 138 active cases.

Out of the number, 11 have a history of foreign travel. Nine of the new cases were reported from the quarantine facilities.

The 16, nine men and seven women, have so far been placed in isolation as the Health ministry conducts contact tracing.

Speaking at Afya House on Sunday, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi (pictured) said the cases are distributed in Nairobi (12), Mombasa (three) and Kilifi (one).

Transport CS James Macharia said the ban on international flights was still on for an extra 30 days. Evacuation flights will be allowed in, but the countries have to give a 72-hour notice before landing in Kenya. Cargo flights with no passengers on board will also be allowed in. CS Macharia reiterated that cargo flights will not be banned as medical supplies are still needed. On Wednesday a Kenya Airways flight is expected to fly to China for more medical commodities. Those in the transport sector were also urged to follow the rules set in place to curb coronavirus spread. Ninety per cent of Kenyans use public transport, a case CS Macharia says makes the PSV crews an important link in keeping the virus at bay. Even after constant warning, some boda boda operators still carry three passengers and some matatus violate the rule on half capacity. Starting Monday, all PSVs and boda boda operators who violate the rules will be arrested, their vehicles impounded and their licences revoked. Visits to prisons are further suspended for a month as the government grapples with the effects of the virus. Questioned on why the youth are called upon in times of disaster, CAS Mwangangi said the group is the majority in the country's population and its understanding of technology may slow down the spread of covid-19. Also present was Health Director-General Patrick Amoth who urged those in quarantine to observe the rules in place to avoid staying longer at the centres. He said 55 per cent of all new cases are emanating from quarantine centres where the persons don't take the rules on social distancing seriously.