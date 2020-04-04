Health ministry orders 14 extra days for people in quarantine

The Health ministry has ordered an extra 14 days for people in quarantine where tests for covid-19 were positive.

In a memo to quarantine centre administrators and heads of directorates, the ministry said those in contact with the positive cases have to be put under close watch.

By Friday April 3, 2020, coronavirus cases in Kenya had hit 122.

The latest casualty was a six-year-old boy who died at Kenyatta National Hospital.

The boy died from Covid-19-related complications.

He was taken to the hospital due to fever, difficulty in breathing and coughing and was on long-term management for anaemia.

He is said to have just come back from India for treatment, but the family did not disclose this fact to the medics attending to him until the time his condition deteriorated.

One of the medics managing the child became suspicious when the fever did not respond to treatment and the patient was taken to the paediatric ICU for critical care.

While at the beginning the cases were majorly imported, a majority of the newly reported cases were recorded at the quarantine centres spread across the country.

Quarantine centres are set up across the country in hotels and other government institutions.

In her latest update, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the 12 new cases reported on Friday were spread across six counties, with Nairobi having the most cases.

Health Director General Patrick Amoth on Friday said those in quarantine need to observe the rules in place to avoid infection. They include optimal hygiene and social distancing.

“It is impossible to determine whether those who were quarantined in the facilities are safe to be released into the general population,” Amoth said.

The group has to limit interaction before it is subjected to more covid-19 tests, the DG urged.

“All our support services will be maintained and staff will be available for any inquiries and support as before,” he went on.

So far, some 1,433 samples have been drawn from persons currently under quarantine.

In a bid to reduce coronavirus spread at the quarantine facilities, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has ordered impromptu inspection visits to the centres to ensure regulations are not being violated.

