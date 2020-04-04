DP: I'm not tending cabbages, Uhuru and I are drawing coronavirus plan

Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence on the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Friday, he said President Uhuru Kenyatta and him are working on practical strategies to deal with Covid-19.

"All options are on our cards," he added.

He downplayed a previous picture of him in a garden, saying he is "not tending Sugoi cabbages".

Kenyan politicians have been criticised for being too quiet on the pandemic.

The Deputy President has also been missing when President Uhuru gave updates to the nation on the state of the virus in Kenya.

As cases rise, it is uncertain what further measures will be put in place.

Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina on Friday said the country will locally produce 60 million masks as citizens are urged to wear the masks regularly.

They will retail at Sh20, the CS added.

Deputy President Ruto said there should be no panic.

Kenyans are anxious there may be a looming lockdown as confirmed cases and deaths rise.

By April 3, 2020, some 122 cases had been confirmed in Kenya and the death toll hitting four.

The latest casualty was a six-year-old boy who died at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the boy, however, had underlying health problems.

In his tweet, Ruto went on, "There should be no panic. We will pull through."

He urged Kenyans to comply with the advisories as reviewed.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s fight against coronavirus pandemic got a major boost after the World Bank approved emergency funding of Sh5 billion.

The funds, said the World Bank in a press statement, will enhance the country’s capacity to manage Covid-19 crisis. It will cover costs related to tests, quarantine, isolation and treat people affected by the deadly virus that has so far claimed three lives in Kenya.

Other areas to be financed by the kitty include medical waste disposal, risk communications and community engagement, as well as strengthening the country’s capacity to provide safe blood.

“This facility will assist Kenya in its efforts to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness,” said Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, the World Bank Country Director for Kenya.

