Retired doctor who rushed to help with UK coronavirus crisis dies of Covid-19
Founded after World War Two to provide free healthcare for everyone living in Britain, the NHS and the values it represents are a unifying force in society. "Protect the NHS" is one of the government's core messages to the public amid a national lockdown. Britain has reported 2,352 deaths from COVID-19 and 29,474 confirmed cases. Alfa Saadu had remained close to his family and community in Kwara State in central Nigeria, where he held the traditional title of Galadima of his hometown of Pategi.
He was mourned by senior figures including the governor of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who said the doctor had made "tremendous contributions" to the public good. "As a public health expert, he saved many lives in London as he did across Africa," the governor said. "He will be sorely missed."
