Moscow unveils coronavirus tracking app as national lockdown widens
SEE ALSO :For Moscow's quarantined, 100,000 cameras are watchingA Moscow city official said that authorities had developed a smartphone app for residents who have contracted the virus to download that would allow them to be monitored. The app is still in testing, the official, Eduard Lysenko told the Ekho Moskvy radio station. Moscow is also preparing to roll out a city-wide QR-code system where each resident that registers online will be assigned a unique code that they can show to police officers if stopped when going to the shop or the chemist, the official said.
Eight southern Russian regions rolled out similar lockdown measures to Moscow on Wednesday, meaning that more than 60 of Russia's more than 80 regions are now in a state of partial lockdown.
