Tanzania confirms its first coronavirus death, health minister says

Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, health minister Ummy Mwalimu (pictured) said in a statement. The 49-year-old Tanzanian male, who had pre-existing conditions, had been admitted to Mloganzila Hospital in Dar Es Salaam for treatment. Tanzania had 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday.

“As of Monday, March 30, the total number of patients with Covid-19 reached 19 cases, for which two more are in Zanzibar and the rest are in Tanzania mainland,” Ms Mwalimu said.

